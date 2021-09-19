Watch: Jauan Jennings Hauls in First NFL Catch, TD

The VFL's first catch as an NFL player is a touchdown

Jauan Jennings was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in Round 7 of the 2020 NFL Draft. After landing on the practice squad/injured list during his rookie year, the Cowan, Tennessee native has finally recorded a catch in the NFL.

And what better way to catch your first NFL pass than having it go for six.

Just before halftime, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit the open Jennings for an 11-yard score to take the 7-3 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The touchdown catch from Jennings can be seen below:

via San Francisco 49ers Twitter

In an offense that has seen top receiver Brandon Aiyuk lose playing time due to injuries and a subpar preseason, Jennings may be in line for more work if he continues to impress.

