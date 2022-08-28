Watch: Josh Dobbs Makes Incredible Leaping Play in Preseason Game

VFL quarterback Josh Dobbs has played phenomenally this preseason with his new team, the Cleveland Browns.

After back-to-back encouraging efforts in game one and game two of the preseason, Dobbs made another highlight-reel worthy play last night in the Browns' 21-20 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Browns fell behind early in the first half as Justin Fields led the Bears to three first-half scores, and Jacoby Brissett's Browns could only muster three points.

Dobbs first made his appearance at the end of the first half, with his first drive culminating in a field goal to cut Chicago's lead to 21-6.

Dobbs played all of the third quarter and the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.

Dobbs led the Browns on a touchdown drive at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth.

On a fourth-and-six goal line play, Dobbs made a great throw to tight end Miller Forristall in the corner for six.

The passing touchdown can be seen in the video below, along with every other play Dobbs made in his performance last night.

But that wasn't the Dobbs highlight that made social media erupt last night.

Kevin Stefanski called for his team to go for the two-point conversion, which is when Dobbs avoided a sack and went full Cam Newton, leaping over a defender and extending the football passed the goal line for the conversion.

The play garnered plenty of buzz on Twitter, with NFL writers and Browns writers alike praising Dobbs for his incredible play and fantastic preseason performance.

One specific tweet regarding Dobbs' preseason is truly telling of how great he has been for Cleveland this month.

Although Dobbs will not start for the Browns in Week 1, and probably won't unless Jacoby Brissett gets injured or is very inefficient, the VFL has shown he is undoubtedly the backup over Josh Rosen.