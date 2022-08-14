Skip to main content

Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media Following Second Preseason Scrimmage

Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media in a press conference setting following the Vols second fall scrimmage. 

Heupel mentioned players that stuck out in the scrimmage, touched on Elijah Simmons' injury, the progression out of Juwan Mitchell and the WR room and more. Heupel did not have an update on the status of transfer WR Bru McCoy's eligibility. 

Heupel's entire press conference can be watched above. 

Video courtesy UT Athletics Communications

