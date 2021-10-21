Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media for Final Time Before Alabama

The full press conference with Josh Heupel giving a final update on injuries and Alabama prep, specifically with Joe Milton, before the Vols head to Tuscaloosa tomorrow for Saturday night's matchup can be watched below:

The Tennessee Football Volunteers will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m. in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time under the Josh Heupel era, coming is at 24.5 underdogs. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

