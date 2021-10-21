    • October 21, 2021
    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media for Final Time Before Alabama

    Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Thursday morning to discuss injuries and Alabama prep one final time before Alabama.
    The full press conference with Josh Heupel giving a final update on injuries and Alabama prep, specifically with Joe Milton, before the Vols head to Tuscaloosa tomorrow for Saturday night's matchup can be watched below:

    The Tennessee Football Volunteers will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m. in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time under the Josh Heupel era, coming is at 24.5 underdogs. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

    Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

