    October 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media for Final Time in Ole Miss Week

    Author:

    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Tennessee’s matchup with No. 13 Ole Miss creeps closer, Josh Heupel took to the podium Thursday morning to address the media for the final time before Saturday night’s kickoff (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

    Heupel addressed how the Vols will contain Matt Corral, gave an update on Tiyon Evans and talked about the progression of some younger players on the roster:

    You can watch the full video at the top, and stay tuned to VR2 on SI for updates throughout the rest of the week and on game day. 

