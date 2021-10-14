Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media for Final Time in Ole Miss Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Tennessee’s matchup with No. 13 Ole Miss creeps closer, Josh Heupel took to the podium Thursday morning to address the media for the final time before Saturday night’s kickoff (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Heupel addressed how the Vols will contain Matt Corral, gave an update on Tiyon Evans and talked about the progression of some younger players on the roster:

You can watch the full video at the top, and stay tuned to VR2 on SI for updates throughout the rest of the week and on game day.