Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media to Kickoff Akron Week

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday afternoon to further recap the Vols' win over Pitt and to kickoff Akron week. 

Heupel's entire Monday press conference can be watched above.

