Watch: Josh Heupel Gives Heartfelt Speech at Otis Anderson Jr.'s Celebration of Life

The late Otis Anderson Jr. was a running back for the UCF Knights from 2017-2020, and he spent the last three years of his collegiate career under former UCF and current Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel.

Anderson Jr. tragically passed away after being shot by his father in a domestic disturbance on November 29. Anderson had turned 23-years-old 17 days prior to the shooting.

To remember Anderson, a celebration of life was held in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday. Heupel attended in honor of Anderson and gave an emotional, heartfelt and passionate speech to remember the dynamic player he coached for three years in Orlando.

Watch Heupel's address below.

Tweet via Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel.

Heupel describes Anderson as the definition of a 'hybrid' player. And it is for good reason.

Anderson had an impressive career as a Knight in many facets. The Jacksonville native finished his collegiate career with 358 rushes for 2,182 yards and 17 touchdowns with 91 catches for 1,025 yards and nine scores. Anderson also had 41 total kick/punt returns for 501 yards and one touchdown.

"Everything Otis talked about was about what the brotherhood was going to be, how we were going to build something, what the relationships were going to be with the coaches and players," Heupel said regarding the first time he met Anderson. "He cared about everyone else more than he cared about himself. He loved with his entire heart and gave you everything he had. He cared about his family. He cared about being successful on the field, and he cared about doing it the right way."

"He gave you everything, and he left it all out on the field... He will forever be known by me as the hybrid position... So talented and everyone will always be measured against him," Heupel said regarding Anderson as a player.

Heupel closed his speech by looking at the casket and addressing Anderson directly.

"Otis, one of the things you would argue with your teammates about was were you on the four by one team, and what leg did you run. Otis, you are on everyone's four by one team, and yes, we are going to let you run that last leg. You'll be remembered forever. You were and always will be loved. The greatest testimony to your life is that we are all better moving forward because we have a piece of you going with us. Love you."

