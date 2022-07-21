Skip to main content

Watch: Josh Heupel Meets With Media to Discuss NIL, Year Two in the Program

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

ATLANTA, Ga.– Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel met with local Knoxville media in Atlanta following his televised SEC Media Days appearance. 

Heupel went into more depth on a lot of what he talked about during media days, including NIL, the difference in heading into year two as compared to year one, the wide receivers' development, Bru McCoy's eligibility and more. 

Watch Heupel's entire availability video from the Omni Hotel above. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

05EDE279-D0A0-4EDC-A5E1-40290A9C7C7E
Football

Watch: Hendon Hooker Talks With the Media at SEC Media Days

By Matt Ray2 hours ago
USATSI_15172467_168390308_lowres
Football

Transfer WR Bru McCoy Receives Praise From Teammates During SEC Media Days

By Matt Ray2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-21 at 12.29.58 PM
Football

Watch: Cedric Tillman Talks to Media at 2022 SEC Media Days

By Jack Foster2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said On the Main Stage at SEC Media Days

By Matt Ray3 hours ago
43DA2CAE-B833-4B5C-87A9-2028BA0DFF9A
Football

Three Quick Hitters From Josh Heupel's Main Stage Appearance at SEC Media Days

By Matt Ray3 hours ago
USATSI_16426741_168390308_lowres
Football

What To Know For Tennessee's SEC Media Days Appearance on Thursday

By Matt RayJul 20, 2022 10:57 AM EDT
USATSI_17204137_168390308_lowres
Football

Look: Vols Stars Hooker, Tillman Get Recognition in Times Square

By Matt RayJul 19, 2022 5:18 PM EDT
USATSI_18519223_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Just In: Trey Lipscomb Selected in 2022 MLB Draft

By Matt RayJul 18, 2022 2:39 PM EDT