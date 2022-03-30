Skip to main content

WATCH: Josh Heupel Talks 2022 Tennessee Pro Day

Nine former Vols took part in Tennessee’s 2022 Pro Day on Wednesday afternoon.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was, of course, in the middle of the action, while several current players stood off to the side to watch.

Heupel talked extensively with Titans GM Jon Robinson, who worked closely with Matt Butler, Jay Blakely and Cade Mays during drills.

After the festivities wrapped up, Heupel spoke to the media about what he saw, why days like these are important for the program and much more. 

His full assessment can be seen in the video above. 

