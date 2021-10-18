    • October 18, 2021
    Watch: Pair of Vols Speak with Media in Monday's Press Conference

    Following a tough Week 7 loss to Ole Miss, Vols DL Matthew Butler and OL Jerome Carvin reflect on the loss but also look ahead to Alabama in Monday's media availability.
    Author:

    After Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday to reflect more on the Ole Miss game in addition to looking ahead to Alabama, Matthew Butler and Jerome Carvin talked to the media about their preparations for the vaunted Alabama team and reflect on their position group's performances against Ole Miss. 

    The videos of Butler and Carvin's full availabilities can be seen below:

