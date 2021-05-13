Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Peyton Manning Featured as 'Summer Intern' in Broncos Schedule Release

Peyton Manning is back with more face time as a summer intern in the Denver Broncos 2021 schedule release
Author:
Publish date:

Peyton Manning's acting career has been successful dating back to his playing days when he served as a (usually) comical spokesman for various national brands across the country. Today, the Broncos released their schedule in a hilarious video segment that featured Manning as a summer intent. You can watch the video below.

Manning has continued to increase his role in the television and social media world  since his retirement, as he has participated in multiple zoom calls with other celebrities, celebrity golf matches, and hosts his on show "Peyton's Place" on ESPN+

