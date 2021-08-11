WATCH: Tennessee freshman DB De’Shawn Rucker talks speed, size, relationships and more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee freshman defensive back De’Shawn Rucker has only been on campus a few months, yet he’s already made a name for himself as the fastest player on the Vols’ roster.

Yesterday, the Florida-based speedster had his first media opportunity as a Vol, and he made sure to note how speed is such a big part of his game — despite his small stature.

“Well, at first they were just like, 'Aren't you like a buck-sixty?’” Rucker said after Tennessee’s Tuesday morning practice at Haslam Field. “So they just think that like ... I don't weigh a lot. But I'm 180, and I just pride myself on that [speed]. That's what got my name around here.”

Rucker didn’t just talk about his blazing speed, though.

He also discussed his relationship with “big brother” Alontae Taylor, how he’s adjusting to fall camp and much more. Find each answer in the video above, and stay up to date with VR2 on SI for more preseason coverage.