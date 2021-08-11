Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

WATCH: Tennessee freshman DB De’Shawn Rucker talks speed, size, relationships and more

Author:
Publish date:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee freshman defensive back De’Shawn Rucker has only been on campus a few months, yet he’s already made a name for himself as the fastest player on the Vols’ roster. 

Yesterday, the Florida-based speedster had his first media opportunity as a Vol, and he made sure to note how speed is such a big part of his game — despite his small stature.

“Well, at first they were just like, 'Aren't you like a buck-sixty?’” Rucker said after Tennessee’s Tuesday morning practice at Haslam Field. “So they just think that like ... I don't weigh a lot. But I'm 180, and I just pride myself on that [speed]. That's what got my name around here.”

Rucker didn’t just talk about his blazing speed, though.

He also discussed his relationship with “big brother” Alontae Taylor, how he’s adjusting to fall camp and much more. Find each answer in the video above, and stay up to date with VR2 on SI for more preseason coverage.

4E286E0E-6809-4E28-AA63-0BD31E658562
Football

WATCH: Tennessee freshman DB Christian Charles talks ‘different grind’ of fall camp, progression from spring and more

38E48176-2B06-46AD-9D8C-674D600DF9AB
Football

WATCH: Tennessee freshman DB De’Shawn Rucker talks speed, size, relationships and more

036A8824-BF7E-4CAA-96EC-93BD02BF58BD
Football

Gallery: Photos From Day Six of Tennessee's Fall Camp

Juwan Mitchell
Football

Transfer Mitchell Brings 'Savvy, Veteran Leadership' to Vols' Inside Linebacker Group

Yves Pons
Men's Basketball

Just In: Memphis Grizzlies Sign Yves Pons

Jabari Small
Football

Notes and Observations From Tennessee’s Tuesday Morning Practice

4C08CF46-520F-4FBE-B1D8-C14B0AEDD0D8
Football

Watch: Highlights From Tennessee's Tuesday Morning Padded Practice

Dayne Davis
Football

Vols OL Davis Discusses Culture Change Under Josh Heupel