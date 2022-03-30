Watch: Tennessee Pro Day Highlights

Highlights from Tennessee's Pro Day, including 40-yard dashes, wide receiver routes, cornerback drills, figure-8 drills and more can be seen above.

Velus Jones Jr., Kenneth George Jr., JaVonta Payton, Matt Butler, Alontae Taylor, Theo Jackson, Jay Blakely, Donovan Slates and Cade Mays are featured in the above highlights.

