WATCH: Tennessee releases awesome VFL-narrated hype video to honor Neyland Stadium centennial, first game of Josh Heupel era

When Tennessee kicks off its 2021 season against Bowling Green on Thursday night, it will mark the first game of the Josh Heupel era, as well as the first game in the 100th season of historic Neyland Stadium.

On Wednesday night, Tennessee released an awesome video paying homage to both “firsts.”

The full clip, narrated by VFL and former Pittsburgh Steeler Ramon Foster, chronicles Neyland Stadium’s rise to become one of the most feared venues in college football — “where past and present converge.”

Clips from John Ward, Johnny Majors, Alvin Kamara and several other notable Vols are included, and the video includes a great transition into the “new era” — that of Josh Heupel and his staff.

You’ll be ready to run through a brick wall after watching this one. The full video can be seen in the tweet below.