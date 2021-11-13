Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video Ahead for Georgia

Tennessee plays the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday, November 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee announced the return of the alternate uniforms Thursday, and the Vols will host the Bulldogs on homecoming weekend.

Tennessee released the hype video for their bout with the No. 1 Bulldogs on Friday night. The full video is below.

Georgia Head coach Kirby Smart understand that his team is walking into a hostile road environment on Saturday, which he discussed earlier this week.

"We work crowd noise like everybody in the country does. But it's not necessarily Rocky Top. I mean, we have artificial crowd noise, and then we have other periods where we have music and turn it up loud and try to focus and concentrate. But it's a tough place to play. I think, if you look across the league this year, you're seeing a little more struggle with that in terms of, you went a year without it. And we talked about it going into Auburn: There's 50 percent of your team that hasn't really played in those kind of environments, and that Auburn one's a tough one, and so is Tennessee. I'd put those two places up against anybody in the country in terms of atmosphere and all those things, but, again, guys, it's 11 guys between the lines. The crowd noise, it can create penalties and can create that. But it's not an extra — it's just different. You've got to be able to execute between the lines."

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.