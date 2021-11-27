Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video Ahead of Final Regular Season Game

    The Tennessee Volunteers released their official hype video ahead of Vanderbilt. Watch below.
    Author:

    The Tennessee Vols and Vanderbilt Commodores are set to kickoff at 3:45 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium for the final regular season game of the season, and the final game as a Vol in Neyland for a handful of seniors. 

    With the Vols having already clinched bowl eligibility, the final regular season game presents a chance for Tennessee to make it about the seniors and end on a high note after a solid 2021 campaign in Josh Heupel's first year as head coach.

    On Friday, the Vols released their official hype video for the Vanderbilt game that has a special focus on the seniors such as Alontae Taylor, Velus Jones Jr, Theo Jackson, Cade Mays and more. 

    (See video below)

    Read More

    Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    463A9E93-2B0C-4FBF-A745-D88E2815B4B0
    Football

    Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video Ahead of Final Regular Season Game

    3 minutes ago
    2d5c1afc-734a-42ce-9dad-f99a7a612a59-KNS-RickBarnes_BP_1.JPG
    Men's Basketball

    Everything Rick Barnes Said After Win Against Tennessee Tech

    15 hours ago
    Tiyon Evans
    Football

    Breaking: Vols RB Announces Intentions to Enter Transfer Portal

    Nov 26, 2021
    8DA0D73B-BCB7-4365-9A6E-F0BED9AADC7E
    Football

    Vols To Host Elite WR Tate For Vanderbilt Game

    Nov 26, 2021
    057B9313-86B3-4047-A250-6D904267FF26
    Football

    Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combination for Rivalry Game

    Nov 24, 2021
    Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes addresses media following Dec. 12 win over Cincinnati
    Men's Basketball

    Everything Rick Barnes Said on Wednesday Ahead of Tennessee Tech

    Nov 24, 2021
    86FD4B1E-9A5D-40BD-88D1-6B7A369D7D6B
    Football

    Recruiting Buzz: Where Tennessee Stands With Top Targets Going Into December

    Nov 24, 2021
    26083F1C-DA7F-4C59-8BFB-9C7F41E73E64
    Football

    Tennessee Senior Defensive Back Receives Invite to Senior Bowl

    Nov 24, 2021