Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video Ahead of Final Regular Season Game

The Tennessee Vols and Vanderbilt Commodores are set to kickoff at 3:45 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium for the final regular season game of the season, and the final game as a Vol in Neyland for a handful of seniors.

With the Vols having already clinched bowl eligibility, the final regular season game presents a chance for Tennessee to make it about the seniors and end on a high note after a solid 2021 campaign in Josh Heupel's first year as head coach.

On Friday, the Vols released their official hype video for the Vanderbilt game that has a special focus on the seniors such as Alontae Taylor, Velus Jones Jr, Theo Jackson, Cade Mays and more.

(See video below)

