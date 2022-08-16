Skip to main content

Watch: Tennessee Returns to Practice on Tuesday Morning After Second Preseason Scrimmage

Tennessee held its second preseason scrimmage on Saturday morning and after having the day off, the Vols returned to practice on Monday morning. You can watch the highlights above.

