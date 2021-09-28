September 28, 2021
Watch: Tennessee Returns to Work Ahead of Missouri

The Tennessee Volunteers returned to the practice field today.
Following a 38-14 loss to Florida, Josh Heupel and the Tennessee players returned to work on Tuesday morning ahead of their noon ET kickoff against Missouri on Saturday. You can watch the practice highlights in the video above or below. 

