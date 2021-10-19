    • October 19, 2021
    Watch: Tennessee Seniors and Byron Young Meet with Media to Talk Vols-Ole Miss, Alabama

    A pair of Volunteer seniors in Velus Jones Jr. and Theo Jackson, along with newcomer Byron Young, met with the media on Tuesday to give their thoughts on Tennessee-Ole Miss and look ahead to Alabama.
    All three Vols applauded their team's effort from Saturday night and look forward to the challenge that awaits them in Alabama.

    Jackson's availability, followed by Young and Jones', can be watched below: 

    As Jackson and Jones said, the culture and family that is being built in the Tennessee program is blossoming, and with a date against the Tide in store for the Vols on Saturday, playing for each other at the highest level possible will be key for Tennessee's chances in pulling off the upset. 

