Watch: Tennessee Releases NIL Strategy for Student-Athletes

The University of Tennessee has released a video showing how they will use Name, Image and Likeness to empower their student-athletes to make money.

Name, Image, Likeness. If you have not heard of it yet, you will. It will change the world of college atheltics, as athletes can make money on their own, while still receiving a full scholarship to the University.

In the video below, Tennessee unfolds its in-depth plan for the NIL, and how they will promote and educate their athletes to maximize earnings.

Tennessee will utilize an immense amount of resources to promote and educate their student-athletes within the NIL process, including offering education classes focused towards this.

“Educating our student-athletes is the key to helping them maximize their opportunities relative to NIL,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “As an institution of higher learning, it was important that our NIL program include a comprehensive educational component. This program assures current and future Vols and Lady Vols that the University of Tennessee is prepared to guide them in effectively managing, expanding and enhancing the value of their personal brands.”

This is not a spur of the moment release for Tennessee. Something the video emphasized, as Tennessee has partnered with industry-leader Altius Sports to power to the top of the NIL race.

We don’t have a plan; we have a product,” Senior Associate AD for Regulatory Affairs Andrew Donovan said. “Today’s announcement is the culmination of more than 15 months of thoughtful, pointed and collaborative work among a variety of industry experts. In addition to building the framework for a new, all-things-NIL entry course, Altius conducted a full review of the Entrepreneurship minor, providing course-by-course feedback to further integrate NIL-specific educational materials within the curriculum.

“Through the support, guidance and engagement of our dedicated faculty and that of the nationally-renowned sports law and business experts at Altius, we have refined and strengthened an educational platform that will prepare current and future Vols and Lady Vols to maximize their NIL opportunities in a responsible and effective manner – throughout their time at UT and beyond.”

NIL will change the world of college athletics and recruiting, and Tennessee, already one of the most marketable brands in all of athletics, is right at the forefront of the evolving world.