    • November 23, 2021
    Watch: Tim Banks Meets With Media During Tuesday Availability

    Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks addressed the media ahead of date with Vanderbilt.
    On Tuesday, Tim Banks addressed the media ahead of Thanksgiving and Vanderbilt to talk how his unit plans to finish the season strong, leadership from the seniors, what he is thankful for this holiday season and more. 

    Banks' full Tuesday availability is in the video above. 

