Watch: Tyler Baron Talks 2022 Expectations, More

Tyler Baron appeared poised to be a breakout player in 2021, but a couple of nagging, untimely injuries hindered this for the talented defensive end. Heading into 2022, Baron has moved to the opposite side of the defensive line, is healthy, and looking forward to taking another step forward.

In the video above, Baron discusses the move, his expectations and more heading into the 2022 season.

Baron recorded 30 tackles and had four sacks last fall for the Vols, while splitting time with Byron Young. He played in all 13 games and recorde This year, Young and Baron have lined up opposite of each other and have the potential to become one of the best pass-rushing duos in the conference.

