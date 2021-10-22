Watch: Vols Commit Miller Makes Insane TD in Thursday Night Game

"Requisite size, length. Natural ball skills with ability to track the ball down the field and make proper adjustments to leverage defenders out of the catch. Seems to flash in the most competitive moments. Plays both ways in 7-v-7, which is a bit surprising, but hates coming off the field. Mentality stands out.

That's the first scouting report I wrote on Memphis Academy of Health and Sciences athlete Cameron Miller when I first saw him at a national 7-v-7 tournament in Atlanta in early March.

Miller was coming off a long break from football due to a shutdown in Memphis from the COVID outbreak, and it was obvious that he was hungry to get to work. Miller has since committed to Tennessee, and he has been one of the biggest recruiting wins for Josh Heupel & Co. to date, while making the most of his final season at MAHS.

Last night, Miller helped the Lions improve to 8-1 on the season with one a ridiculous defensive touchdown, which you can watch below or above

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.