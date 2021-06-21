Watch: Vols Release Al Wilson Highlight Video For Legendary LB's Birthday

Al Wilson sits on the Mount Rushmore of Tennessee linebackers. One of the captains of the 1998 National Championship team, Wilson's legacy as a Volunteer lives on to this day.

Today is his 44th birthday, and Tennessee celebrated by releasing a video of some of his best plays in the Orange and White.

Later this year, Wilson will become the 25th Tennessee Volunteer to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Wilson was a first round pick coming out of Tennessee, as he capped his career with 272 tackles.

"I am so proud of Al Wilson being selected into the College Football Hall of Fame," said Phillip Fulmer at the time. "He is so deserving, not only for the passion and effort he played with but for his leadership as captain of our 1998 national championship team.

"Al was the epitome of a competitor. He knew the importance of preparation to be great, and he influenced others to follow his lead during the offseason, spring practice, summer workouts and certainly through the fall of that wonderful 1998 season. He was the ultimate teammate and respected by everyone for his dedication, hard work, love of the game and physical play. He found a way to connect personally with everyone on the team on and off the field."

Tennessee All-Time College Football Hall of Famers (year inducted)



Doug Atkins, T (1985)



George Cafego, QB (1969)



Steve DeLong, G (1993)



Doug Dickey, Coach (2003)



Bobby Dodd, QB (1959; elected as a coach at Georgia Tech in 1993)



Nathan Dougherty, T (1967)



Frank Emanuel, LB (2004)



Beattie Feathers, B (1955), Coach (2012)



Herman Hickman, G (1959)



Bob Johnson, C (1989)



Chip Kell, G (2006)



Steve Kiner, LB (1999)



Hank Lauricella, TB (1981)



Johnny Majors, TB (1987)



Peyton Manning, QB (2017)



Gene McEver, HB (1954)



John Michels, G (1996)



Ed Molinski, G (1990)



Robert R. Neyland, Coach (1956)



Bob Suffridge, G (1961)



Reggie White, DT (2002)



Al Wilson, LB (2021)



Bowden Wyatt, E (1972)



Bowden Wyatt, Coach (1997)

