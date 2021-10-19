    • October 19, 2021
    Watch: Vols Return to Work Ahead of Alabama

    With Tennessee Football now in Alabama week, the Vols get back to work for Tuesday's practice.
    Author:

    After losing to Ole Miss in a Saturday night thriller in Week 7, the Vols now will face one of the toughest tests of the season in rival Alabama. With plenty to take away from Ole Miss, both positively and negatively, Josh Heupel's squad got back to work in Tuesday's practice.

    Watch the highlights of the Vols' practice in the smoky mountain morning fog below:

    Tennessee will face Alabama on Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa on ESPN. 

