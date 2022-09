For the first time in 2022, the Vols are on the scoreboard.

Tennessee is up 7-0 after a quick touchdown scored on the first play of Tennessee's first drive on offense. Hendon Hooker threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jalin Hyatt.

The touchdown can be watched below.

The Vols got the ball on offense quickly after Tamarion McDonald intercepted Ball State QB John Paddock on the first play of the game.