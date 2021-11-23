Watch: Vols Transfer Senior DL Caleb Tremblay Addresses Media Ahead of Vanderbilt

With Senior night being this Saturday when the Vols take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in rivalry week, multiple Tennessee players will play their last game as a Vol in Neyland Stadium.

One of those players is Caleb Tremblay. During Tuesday's media availability ahead of the final regular season game, Tremblay discussed how he feels about this Saturday being his last game as a collegiate athlete.

Although Tremblay has only been at UT for one year, he touched on how Coach Rodney Garner and his fellow seniors have made a substantial impact on him as a player and person.

"I've learned so much as a player from a lot of the seniors. They do things the right way and are good leaders and players. I have elevated my game just being around them in that room, as well as Coach Garner. [Garner] has brought my game to another level. This is the first time in a while I have noticed my growth as a player. I am proud of it. I've dealt with a lot of injuries the past two years, so this is the first year I have noticed my growth individually, and a lot of it is attributed to seeing how the other seniors work."

