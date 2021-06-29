Week 2 Opponent Preview: Pittsburgh Panthers

Neyland Stadium will be at full capacity for the fall, and Tennessee football fans will get to unleash all of their built up excitement in Knoxville for three straight weeks in Neyland. The first time around should be a lot of fun for everyone in Knoxville except Scot Loeffler and his squad on an early September Thursday night. The second week is where the fans might have to sweat occasionally, as Tennessee will take on a solid Pitt team in a Week 2 contest on Saturday, September 11 at 12:00 ET.

Both teams will likely come into Week 2 riding a high from a Week 1 win, as Pitt should handle UMass to start the season. Pitt was able to manage a solid 6-5 record in a competitive ACC in 2020. Pitt has been a solid program in the past decade, as they have had a sub .500 record only three times in the past 10 years, the worst being a 5-7 record in 2017. The Panthers come into 2021 under Pat Narduzzi in his seventh year as head coach, looking to take his squad from good to great in 2021. To do that, however, the ground game must be better and the young secondary will have to step up.

What to Look for on Offense

Despite rumors that quarterback Kenny Pickett might test the NFL waters, he stayed put at Pitt, making him one of eight offensive starters coming back. Pickett will have plenty of weapons out wide returning in 2021, as six of the Panthers' seven wideouts, led by Jordan Addison, will be there for Pickett to utilize. Pickett has not tossed over 13 scores in a season, but a senior season in which Pickett will attempt to improve his draft stock on an offense with a subpar ground game and a solid group of receivers may lead to the New Jersey native having the best year of his collegiate career under center.

Essentially, the Panthers will be a polar opposite foe in Week 2 compared to Bowling Green in Week 1, as the Vols secondary will have their hands full with six receivers who all caught more than 20 passes in 2020 and will not have to worry about the Panthers' running game.

Pittsburgh's ground game averaged a meager 120 yards per game last season. Leading rusher Vincent Davis only managed 632 yards in 2020, but Pitt does have three offensive lineman and landed Maryland transfer Marcus Minor Sr. this offseason. With an improved O-line, Pitt's ground game has the opportunity to rebound, but the Vols should not count on the running game giving them fits. However, there is one aspect of Pittsburgh's ground game the Vols must take into account: Kenny Pickett—especially near the goal line. Pickett rushed for eight scores in goal-to-go situations in 2020.

As long as the men in blue and gold do not surprise Tim Banks' defense in Neyland this fall with a vastly improved run game, Pitt's offense should not be too much of a problem for the Vols. Kenny Pickett will be the one player to watch out for, but Tennessee's experienced secondary should limit the Panther offense's ability to put up multiple scores.

What to Look for on Defense

The Pittsburgh defense is Narduzzi's more impressive unit. The secondary is young but has promise with Brandon Hill and and Erick Hallett, as the respective redshirt sophomore and redshirt junior can move all around the field.

The linebacker group features tackling machines in SirVocea Dennis, Phil Campbell, Cam Bright, and Chase Pine who are destined to give the Tennessee running backs fits. As far as the Panthers' D-line goes, look no further than John Morgan III.

The OLB turned DL will get his chance to be the leader of Pitt's pass rush, which also includes capable tackles Devin Danielson and Tyler Bentley. Like the secondary, this pass rush is dependent on inexperienced players with high upside pulling through for the Panther defense.

The Bottom Line

The Vols offense could struggle in this Week 2 contest, but if Josh Heupel's fast tempo offense is in rhythm, it will be too much for a mostly inexperienced Pitt defense. Kenny Pickett will be the focus in game prep for the Tennessee defense, as Pitt's offense will struggle if their captain cannot find his receivers.

The Panthers will be the Vols' toughest test in the Neyland trifecta to start the season, but if Josh Heupel's offense is clicking, Tennessee has a decent chance to open the season with a 2-0 record.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.