Which NFL Teams Did Joe Milton III Meet With?
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III met with several NFL franchises during his stint at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III has drawn a lot of interest ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Many experts expect him to be selected at some point during the process, but where is a mystery. Milton naturally invokes interest because of his 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame and elite arm strength. However, accuracy issues have caused him to be further down the quarterback board than he would like.
While he might not be a day-one draft pick, Milton does have several NFL franchises interested in him for the later rounds. Milton met with the media during the NFL Combine to discuss which teams had interested him throughout the process. The Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers met with the talented Tennessee quarterback. Several of these potential landing spots already have a starting quarterback in place, which could play in Milton's favor. The more time he learns behind an established veteran, the better.
"Some people don’t know how smart I am," Milton explained. "So just showing what I can do on the board, showing how smart I am, showing how our offense from Tennessee translates, but also just showing that my Michigan education is very important and how smart I am. That’s pretty much it.
