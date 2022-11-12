Who's In, Who's Out for No.5 Tennessee vs Missouri

Tennessee lost a physical contest last weekend to No.1 Georgia, but despite this, the Vols come into the contest healthy. We take a look at who is in and who is out for today's contest.

Gerald Mincey (IN)- Tennessee's starting left tackle was inactive with an ankle injury against LSU. It is unknown when Mincey injured his ankle, but the Vols were down a key piece against a good LSU front. Mincey played against Alabama, but Tennessee chose to exercise caution with him against UT-Martin. He suited up against Kentucky and Georgia, but he did not play as much. Mincey should be available more for the Vols today.

Juwan Mitchell (IN)- One of Tennessee's top linebackers did not dress and was unavailable for Tennessee against UT Martin for undisclosed reasons. Mitchell was back for Kentucky and had a great game, arguably his best as a Vol. He played against Georgia last weekend as well and has no lingering effects from whatever the initial injury was. He is in for the Vols today.

Kamal Hadden (IN)- After being a game-time decision and ultimately unavailable against Alabama for undisclosed reasons, Kamal Hadden was out again against UT Martin. He suited up for Kentucky and Georgia, but he saw limited action if any. He is dressed and available for the Vols again today.

Christian Charles (IN)- The second-year cornerback suffered what appeared to be a lower body injury against Alabama on the Crimson Tide's last drive of the game. Charles did not play against UT-Martin or Kentucky. He did dress for Kentucky and Georgia but did not see action. He is available for today's contest.

Jabari Small (IN)- Small suffered an upper body injury after slamming to the turf last week against Georgia, and he saw limited action after this against the Bulldogs. He is available for Tennessee today.

Warren Burrell (OUT)- Burrell left the game against Pitt in overtime on the second-to-last play with what appeared to be an upper-body injury. The injury ultimately required surgery after a couple of weeks of testing, and the veteran cornerback is done for the season.

Len'Neth Whitehead (OUT)- The third-year running back remains out for the season following a shoulder injury sustained during fall camp.

Tayven Jackson (OUT)- Jackson is out for the season with an upper body injury sustained against UT-Martin.