Skip to main content

Who's In, Who's Out for Tennessee Against Pitt

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

No. 24 Tennessee and No.17 Pitt are set to clash momentarily in part two of the Johnny Majors Classic. The two teams delivered an instant classic last season that saw the Vols fall 41-34 to the Panthers inside of Neyland Stadium. This year, Tennessee will look to change the narrative as Josh Heupels' program continues its ascension in year two. In this article, the Volunteer Country staff share their latest intel on which players will and will not be available against the Panthers. 

Juwan Mitchell

The veteran linebacker was listed as a co-starter ahead of week one, but he did not dress with the team for undisclosed reasons. At the time, we were told that it was not injury related, and it appears that is likely true. Mitchell was listed as a co-starter again this week, and he is OUT for the Vols.

Dee Williams

The first-year cornerback was not available for the Vols last week, and he has not appeared in warmups yet. He has dealt with an injury coming out of fall camp, so it does not come as a major surprise that he is not available today. 

Kwauze Garland 

Per a Tennessee spokesman, linebacker Kwauze Garland is also unavailable for the Vols this week. Garland did leave last week's contest with an undisclosed injury. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

De'Shawn Rucker

Rucker did not dress last week against Ball State as he has dealt with a nagging injury, and but he has gone through warmups and appears like he WILL be available for Tennessee today. 

Miles Campbell

Miles Campbell is also once again unavailable for the Vols this week of undisclosed reasons. 

Len'Neth Whitehead

The third-year running back remains out for the season following a shoulder injury sustained during fall camp.

–––

The Vols are relatively healthy heading into this contest, and they'll face a Pitt team that has dealt with some early injuries. Still, Tennessee will need to fire on all cylinders early and often to come out on top in this matchup. Continue to follow Volunteer Country for more updates. 

A3B41EA5-1A20-459E-8277-C71682A364D1
Football

Staff Predictions: Tennessee-Pitt

By Matt Ray and Jack Foster
724F0760-BF4E-466C-ADBA-7AAA58AC935D
Football

Bold Predictions: Tennessee-Pitt

By Matt Ray, Jack Foster and Eric Woods
USATSI_17846609_168390308_lowres
Football

How to Watch, Listen: No. 24 Tennessee @ No. 17 Pitt

By Jack Foster
USATSI_18071251_168390308_lowres
Football

Final Betting Lines for Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh

By Jack Foster
fans tennesssse
Football

Vol Fans Make Presence Known at Pittsburgh Pirates Game

By Jack Foster
4B32BA0A-260A-43F5-8927-DA32D5F73E68
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Previews Matchup With Pitt

By Jack Foster
19A9CB81-E481-4D4C-99A3-CE42679E7C20
Football

Report: Vols Likely Without LB Juwan Mitchell Against Pitt

By Matt Ray
872E0AD5-4BCE-45B7-9F97-7FE9D4F66C8D
Football

Hadden, McDonald Giving Vols Secondary Exactly What They Need

By Jack Foster