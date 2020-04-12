Elite DB Wilcoxson Breaks Down Recruitment, Interest in Vols, and more

Kamar Wilcoxson has been committed to Florida twice during his recruitment, but he re-opened the process less than three weeks ago, and he received an overflow of communication from College coaches. Wilcoxson has narrowed his recruitment down to eight schools, and he talks about the process here.

Wilcoxson said of his recruitment, "well, I have 53 offers, and out of all of those, I have probably heard from 48 since I de-committed. So, I trimmed it down to eight. Those eight have something I am looking for in a school, and they fill those categories for me."

Via Kamar Wilcoxson's Twitter

Despite de-committing, Florida remained in Wilcoxson's top list of schools, and the Gators are continuing to recruit him. He said, "it has really just been them recruiting me harder because they realize I have a lot of other programs recruiting me, so they are trying to step a little bit harder and get me back in the fold."

One of those programs recruiting him is Georgia. While Wilcoxson will finish out his career at IMG Academy in Florida, he hails from the Peach State. He said of the Bulldogs, "I would say since I got to IMG, Georgia made me a huge priority. I would say I talk to two or three people on the staff per day. Everything is good with them, it is the hometown, so they are in there."

Tennessee has recruited Wilcoxson heavily over the past year and a half, and they have made it very clear they want him on Rocky Top. He said, "it means a lot. Other schools are prioritizing me, but I know with Tennessee, they really want me bad. They have players on the team recruiting me. They are figuring out which people are influential in my life, and they are starting to develop relationships with them. So, they could be good with the whole family."

The Vols have a lot of opportunities to offer Wilcoxson, in terms of early playing time, especially if Bryce Thompson or Alontae Taylor make a jump to the NFL. He said of this, "to me it is a great opportunity. I feel like if I went to Tennessee, I would be playing for Alabama, but I just wouldn't be in Tuscaloosa because Coach Pruitt was under Coach Saban, and Coach Pruitt knows the blueprint to win a national championship and develop defensive backs at a high-level."

Wilcoxson already has a bond with several players in Knoxville, one being Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey, who has been recruiting him to Knoxville as well. He said, "Harrison and me have been tight for a minute from playing 7-on-7 together. Ever since he has been up, he has been telling me it was one of the best decisions he made in his life."

Wilcoxson added, "Harrison was one of the highly touted QB's in the 2020 class, and he could have went anywhere he wanted to, but he chose Tennessee because he trusted Coach Pruitt, and what Coach Pruitt had for a plan. Now, he is trying to get me and some other playmakers in the fold with him so he can get the program turned around to where it needs to be."

One other recruit Wilcoxson has been very active with is top Tennessee target Julian Nixon, and the idea of teaming up on Rocky Top is appealing to both guys. Wilcoxson said, " Julian and I have been friends since we were in 9th grade. We met at all-star practice, and it was really competitive between the two of us. So, I know if we were to go to Tennessee, it would be back to us competing every day, except it would last for three years instead of three days."