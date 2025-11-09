Volunteer Country

Everything From Nate Ament and Ja'Kobi Gillespie Following Big Win Over Northern Kentucky

A pair of Tennessee basketball players met with the media following Saturday night's win.

Dale Dowden

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) looks for a teammate to pass the ball to in front of Northern Kentucky forward Kael Robinson (24) during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Northern Kentucky Norse at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Nov. 8, 2025.
Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) looks for a teammate to pass the ball to in front of Northern Kentucky forward Kael Robinson (24) during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Northern Kentucky Norse at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Nov. 8, 2025.
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers took to the hardwood on Saturday to take on Northern Kentucky inside Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

The Vols took a step forward from game 1 to game 2. The Vols defeated Mercer 76-61 to open the season, but the Vols were more efficient in their 95-56 win over Northern Kentucky.

Nate Ament and Ja'Kobi Gillespie met with reporters following the home win.

Nate Ament had a solid outing but was more impactful in the second half. Ament was noticeably more physical at the rim after halftime.

Nate Ament on Being Physical

Nate Amen
Nov 8, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) rebounds the ball against the Northern Kentucky Norse at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

“I mean, I would say that’s a little bit of me during halftime, but um, during practice, Coach Barnes harps on me going straight up a lot, not fading away, going into contact. Um, so, that’s just a product of him, you know, trying to help me learn the game," Ament said.

Ament Reflects on Gillespie's Dunk

Ja'Kobi Gillespi
Nov 8, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) shoots the ball against Northern Kentucky Norse guard Ethan Elliott (6) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

“I thought he was about to lay it up. I didn’t know he had bounce like that, but um, we were all just happy. It’s good to be a part of the, you know, bench energy when something like that happens. I didn’t know he had that in him to be honest," Ament said in all smiles.

Ament Watching Other Freshmen

Nate Amen
Tennessee guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) and Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) high-five during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Northern Kentucky Norse at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Nov. 8, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I try to watch them as much as I can. They’re all a part of great teams, all top teams in the top 25. I’m friends with all those guys, try to root them on. Also, just competitive, I want to be better than those guys and I’m sure they want to be better than me. Having this good of a freshman class definitely drives me to be better each and every day, but I think I do a good job just allowing myself to go every day and not really focus too much on the future.”

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything that Tennessee basketball players Nate Ament and Ja'Kobi Gillespie said following the 95-56 win over visiting Northern Kentucky.

Published
Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

