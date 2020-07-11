Two Tennessee Basketball Players Fully-Recover From COVID-19

A few weeks ago, multiple reports surfaced which revealed that a small outbreak of COVID-19 was spreading within the University of Tennessee’s Basketball Program — which immediately prompted much concern for everyone who was associated with the team and university. The two players whose test came back positive immediately entered social isolation, and all of the necessary steps were taken in order to prevent the spread of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

The two players are the only athletes associated with the University of Tennessee who have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far, and their names have not been disclosed due to privacy concerns. Last week both of the players were cleared, according to a Tennessee spokesman.

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James recently addressed the matter during a virtual online press conference with the media. “It was definitely tough seeing two of my close friends, my brothers, test positive for COVID-19,” said the former 5-star recruit. “But as a team we just sent them words of encouragement every day — and thankfully that’s all over.”

“It definitely put into perspective how real this is because those are the closest people I know that I was close with,” continued James. “It kind of put a seriousness to the whole situation.” James continued to reveal that he didn’t know of anyone who contracted COVID-19 when he was staying in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina — which made it even more scary when his two teammates came down with the virus.

“Back home I really didn’t know anyone that had it,” said James. “Coming back here — and seeing two of my teammates test positive for it — definitely put into perspective how serious it was.”

“Even though they’ll be fine, I think we as a community have to take care of each other because even though we’re in college and have great immune systems, we have to also look out for the older people in our society,” said James as he wrapped up his statement. “I feel like if we do that, we can get through this together.”

The University of Tennessee’s basketball season is currently scheduled to begin on November 11th, when the Vols will travel to Kohl Center to take on the Wisconsin Badgers, although the season could be affected due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. SEC Athletic Directors are planning to meet together on Monday in hopes of coming up with a plan for how the conference will handle fall sports.