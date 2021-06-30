2022 Tennessee hoops target BJ Edwards sets commitment announcement details

The Knoxville Catholic star is set to make his commitment on Thursday, July 1.

2022 Knoxville Catholic point guard BJ Edwards has risen through the ranks to become one of the top players in the nation.

Now, with Tennessee as one of his top six choices, Edwards is officially set to make his decision.

Edwards will announce his next move on Thursday, July 1, at 1 p.m. ET. His final options are Florida, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia Tech.

The announcement news was first reported by Travis Branham of 247Sports, then followed by On3 Recruits and Stockrisers.

Edwards has shown his skills in Knoxville, but he has also made his mark on the travel club B-Maze Elite, which is run by former Tennessee point guard Bobby Maze.

He recently wrapped up an official visit to Tennessee, chronicling the weekend as “amazing” on Twitter.

Cover photo credit: BJ Edwards/Twitter