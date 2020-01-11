VolMaven
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

A Full Timeline of Uros Plavsic’s Battle for Eligibility at Tennessee

Jacob Boughter

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes provided an update on redshirt freshman Uros Plavsic’s current situation on Thursday.

Plavsic, the talented Serbian big man, was ruled ineligible by the NCAA after he transferred from Arizona State to Tennessee in May.

With Santiago Vescovi starring for the Vols after recently joining the team, chants of “Free Uros” have returned to Rocky Top. 

Many have wondered what sort of impact the talented center could bring the team and dreamed of the potential pick-and-roll combination Vescovi and Plavsic could bring to Thompson-Boling Arena.

Here is a full, detailed timeline of Plavsic’s journey to Tennessee:

Oct. 2017 – Plavsic moves from Ivanjica, Serbia to Chattanooga. He joins the Hamilton Heights Christian Academy basketball team, where he plays his senior season and averages 9.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. At this time, Plavsic is verbally committed to Cleveland State due to his close relationship with assistant coach Drazen Zlovaric.

March 2018 – Zlovaric leaves Cleveland State.

April 26, 2018 – Plavsic flips his commitment from Cleveland State to Arizona State.

Sept. 11, 2018 – Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley adds Zlovaric to his coaching staff. Meanwhile, Plavsic redshirts his freshman season at ASU.

April 20, 2019 – Arizona State announces that Zlovaric will not return to their staff.

April 22, 2019 – Plavsic announces that he is entering the transfer portal after Zlovaric’s departure.

May 17, 2019 – Plavsic commits to Tennessee.

June 27, 2019 – Rick Barnes tells the media that he expects Plavsic to be eligible to play during the 2019-20 season. According to Barnes, this is because he redshirted his freshman year at ASU and because Zlovaric is no longer on the Arizona State coaching staff.

Nov. 5, 2019 – Plavsic is ruled ineligible for the 2019-20 season.

“We’re all disappointed and somewhat surprised, to be frank,” Barnes told reporters after the news broke. “We were shocked by it. Uros has done nothing wrong. He’s done everything he was told to do.”

Nov. 27, 2019 – Plavsic receives a waiver from the NCAA allowing him to travel with his teammates for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Jan. 9, 2020 – Rick Barnes updates reporters on the current situation with Plavsic. He says that if Plavsic isn’t cleared to play within a couple of weeks, he will likely sit the rest of the season out.

“I don’t know… We hope in a week maybe or week and a half,” Barnes said. “If it gets beyond that, it probably won’t be worth playing him in terms of him losing a year. That would be left up to him, but we don’t know anything.”

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Trey Smith Remains with Vols

Cory Sanning quickly breaks down Trey Smith’s decision to return to Tennessee for his senior season.

Cory Sanning

Trey Smith to Remain with Tennessee for Senior Season

Tennessee junior offensive lineman Trey Smith announced his decision to remain at the university for his senior season during a press conference on Thursday.

Cory Sanning

Cade Mays: What Are The Vols Getting?

Brooks Austin of Bulldog Maven joins us to answer some questions regarding Tennessee’s latest acquisition, former five-star recruit Cade Mays.

Cory Sanning

Johnson’s Spark Could Propel Vols Through SEC Play

Tennessee redshirt junior guard Jalen Johnson notched a season-high 13 points off the bench against Missouri and could provide the spark UT needs to get through SEC play, Cory Sanning writes.

Cory Sanning

Tennessee Football: Final Grades of 2019 Season

Tennessee Football experienced a remarkable midseason turnaround in year two under Jeremy Pruitt. Cory Sanning gives grades out for the Vols’ positional groups on the season.

Cory Sanning

WATCH: Vescovi, James Postgame vs. LSU (Full)

Tennessee freshman guards Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James met with reporters following the Vols' 78-64 loss to LSU in Knoxville on Saturday.

Cory Sanning

by

Razorut

Smart, Mays Prove Too Much for Vols Down the Stretch as Tennessee Drops SEC Opener

Javonte Smart and Skylar Mays had their way with Tennessee down the stretch as the Vols drop their conference-opener 78-64 to LSU on Saturday.

Cory Sanning

WATCH: Tennessee coach Rick Barnes Postgame vs. LSU (Full)

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following UT's 78-64 loss to LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

Cory Sanning

Live Updates: LSU (8-4) at Tennessee (8-4)

Follow along with live updates and join the discussion as Tennessee hosts LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena in its conference opener.

Cory Sanning

Sanning: Gator Bowl Comeback a Fitting End for Guarantano

Tennessee redshirt junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has never been the perfect signal-caller, but he did just enough to get the Vols over the hump as a starter this season.

Cory Sanning

by

Razorut