A Look at Kennedy Chandler's Latest NBA Draft Projections

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on June 23rd in Brooklyn, New York. The NBA combine concluded last week, and former Tennessee Volunteer Point Guard Kennedy Chandler is one of the names generating buzz coming out of the workout session. We take a look at Chandler's latest draft projections via multiple NBA Mock Drafts.

Sports Illustrated- No.24 Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Boone CBS- No.24 Milwaukee Bucks

Gary Parrish CBS- No.22 Memphis Grizzlies

David Cobb CBS- No.22 Memphis Grizzlies

"Should he be available, Kennedy Chandler would be a good value pick for Milwaukee not only because he supplies them with much-needed guard depth behind Jrue Holiday, but because Chandler showed flashes of his playmaking and facilitating potential at Tennessee," Sports Illustrated's Bret Siegel writes."Being a very poised guard, he did not really turn the ball over much his freshman year and Kennedy Chandler is a strong pick-and-roll ball-handler, something that could sit well with Bucks' management."

Should Chandler fall in the 22-24 range, he would receive a contract estimated at over $10 million, with as much as $4 million guaranteed.

Chandler made an instant impact in his freshman season on Rocky Top. The Memphis native started immediately at the point guard position to begin the season and went on to lead the Vols in scoring with 13.9 points per game.

As the season progressed, Chandler excelled defensively to match his offensive firepower.

"I think Kennedy's biggest improvement, since the Texas game, his defense has gotten so much better," Vols head coach Rick Barnes said before the SEC Tournament. "He has become more locked in defensively and because of that he has gotten so much better with it. His preparation, knowing at that spot all eyes are on him, and if you are going to be out front and do the things that we need that position to do it takes a great deal of preparation. Kennedy, since the Texas game, has been a different player too in terms of his defense. I thought the other day, and I told him this yesterday, it was my fault because I thought I kept him out there too long, at the end of the game I felt like he had gotten fatigued a little bit. The fact is, he has improved a lot."

Chandler's improved defense led to the freshman finishing the season second in the SEC with 2.1 steals per game.

In Tennessee's SEC Tournament Championship run, Chandler was named the Tournament MVP for his 14.6 points per game effort in Tampa.

Chandler also grew to become one of Tennessee's best shooters, draining 46.4 percent of his field goals on the year, which was first among UT's guards.

The freshman also bucketed 49 three-pointers at a 38.3 percent clip, which was second best on the team among starters (Santiago Vescovi).

In Chandler's final game as a Volunteer, the freshman was one of the lone bright spots for the Vols in their Round of 32 loss to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament. Chandler led the team with 19 points and nine assists, putting the team on his back in Tennessee's battle with the Wolverines.