A Look At What SG Justin Powell Brings to Tennessee

Despite a great start to his career at Auburn, Justin Powell opted for the transfer portal after his first season on the Plains. Now, at Tennessee, Powell will look to bring a deep shooting presence as well as versatility to the wing. In a position-by-position breakdown, Tennessee's associate head coach, Michael Schwartz, recently offered insight into what Powell brings to Rocky Top.

"Justin Powell has been a big-time addition," Schwartz said. "He has high feel, high IQ, is a very good shooter and a really good passer. He picked up the offense really quick."

The early glimpse of what Powell can do has created excitement for the Tennessee staff about his future on Rocky Top.

"Coach Barnes, and our entire staff, is really excited about Justin's ability to play off-ball screens," Schwartz added. "And Justin was excited to (transfer) here for that same reason. He can really handle and pass the ball, but he's got a natural gift with his ability to move without the ball off screens and read defenses. There's a lot of that in our offense, so he's excelling in that area. Justin can really shoot it."

As we all know, the majority of the time, it does not matter how good of a player you are if you cannot accept coaching. Well, that is one thing that has stood out about Powell since his arrival at Tennessee.

"We also have to mention Justin's willingness to accept coaching," Schwartz concluded about the Auburn transfers. "He makes adjustments quick, and he's really eager to learn and understand concepts. That is another impressive trait about him. He is just a great, great teammate."

Above is a full interview with Powell from Tuesday's media availability.