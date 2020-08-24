SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Barnes: Fulkerson and Pons lead group of ‘hungry’ Vols

Jake Nichols

With Yves Pons returning, John Fulkerson’s emergence as an SEC Player of the Year contender and a talented crop of young players, this Tennessee basketball team should be fun to watch in 2020.

But to get where most expect them to, the Vols can’t just rely on talent. They also have to have a drive, a sense of urgency, a “hunger” to reach those goals.

According to Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, that’s exactly what’s happened since players began arriving back on campus in July.

When asked about Fulkerson, Barnes reiterated the “hunger” that’s oozed from the Kingsport native.

He also gave credit to Pons and Olivier Nkamhoua, as well as newcomers E.J. Anosike and Jaden Springer.

Tennessee is set to officially tip off its season on November 11 against Wisconsin in Madison.

Barnes said the Vols received a call from the Badgers confirming their matchup, no later than a day after the Big Ten had announced its decision to move fall sports to the spring.

As far as basketball, Barnes said he expects to play.

“We’ve got to get football going first,” he said. “With basketball, we’ve been talking about certain things. I think it’s so important to see how it goes with students being back on campus...  Being an optimist, I believe we’re going to start on time.“

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Day Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Notes, What We are Hearing From Tennessee's First Scrimmage and the Recruiting Trail

Notes, What We are Hearing From Tennessee's First Scrimmage and the Recruiting Trail

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Look: Tennessee lands in AP Top 25 poll to start 2020 college football season

After starting 2020 on a high note against Indiana, Tennessee’s optimism for this season should continue with good news from the AP Poll on Monday.

Jake Nichols

Barnes: Tennessee basketball still scheduled to play at Wisconsin to open 2020 season

After finding out that the Big Ten wouldn’t have fall sports, Tennessee basketball didn’t have to wait long for an answer on its opening matchup against the Badgers.

Jake Nichols

Pair of Vols Tight End Commits Among Elite of Elite, Make Inaugural SI99 List

Matthew Ray

Just In: Vols Commit Dylan Brooks Ranked 18th Overall in Inaugural SI99 Football Rankings

Matthew Ray

49ers VP of Personnel: Jauan Jennings "Definitely More Talented than a 7th Rounder"

49ers VP of Player Personnel Adam Peters shares thoughts on Jauan Jennings

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Freshman RB Tee Hodge Turning Heads With 'Unbelievably Professional' Approach Since Arriving on Campus

Tennessee Vols Freshman RB Tee Hodge Turning Heads With 'Unbelievably Professional' Approach Since Arriving on Campus

Matthew Ray

Pruitt: Vols DB's Need to "Improve Consistency & Elevate Their Game" in 2020

Pruitt: Vols DB's Need to "Improve Consistency & Elevate Their Game" in 2020

Matthew Ray

Pruitt: Vols Tight End Austin Pope Could be Ready to Go for Season-Opener

Jeremy Pruitt updates the status of Tennessee tight end Austin Pope

Volunteer Country Staff