Barnes: Fulkerson and Pons lead group of ‘hungry’ Vols

With Yves Pons returning, John Fulkerson’s emergence as an SEC Player of the Year contender and a talented crop of young players, this Tennessee basketball team should be fun to watch in 2020.

But to get where most expect them to, the Vols can’t just rely on talent. They also have to have a drive, a sense of urgency, a “hunger” to reach those goals.

According to Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, that’s exactly what’s happened since players began arriving back on campus in July.

When asked about Fulkerson, Barnes reiterated the “hunger” that’s oozed from the Kingsport native.

He also gave credit to Pons and Olivier Nkamhoua, as well as newcomers E.J. Anosike and Jaden Springer.

Tennessee is set to officially tip off its season on November 11 against Wisconsin in Madison.

Barnes said the Vols received a call from the Badgers confirming their matchup, no later than a day after the Big Ten had announced its decision to move fall sports to the spring.

As far as basketball, Barnes said he expects to play.

“We’ve got to get football going first,” he said. “With basketball, we’ve been talking about certain things. I think it’s so important to see how it goes with students being back on campus... Being an optimist, I believe we’re going to start on time.“