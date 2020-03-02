Rick Barnes remembers his early days at Tennessee when he stumbled upon a 6-foot- guard in Florence, Alabama named Lamonte Turner.

He also remembers the day that Turner's career with the Vols came to an end.

In a shocking twist, the senior guard impromptu-style announced that his collegiate career was coming to an end following UT's win over Jacksonville State on Dec. 21 due to necessary surgery to correct a nerve issue in his shoulder.

Turner was averaging 12.3 points and a career-high 7.1 assists per game in the 11 games that he started prior to that. His assist rate also placed first in the SEC.

For Barnes, it marked the stunning ending to a five-year journey that began almost immediately after he arrived in Knoxville.

"He was our very first player that we actually recruited when we got here. He's meant a lot to our program, he still means a lot to our program," Barnes said. "I don't know if there has been a more difficult and sad ending than what he did, because this was the year in his mind that this was going to be his year."

One of the more electric players in Tennessee history, Turner is the author of many signature moments from the Barnes era on Rocky Top thus far.

Those include a pair of game-winners against Kentucky, one in Lexington and the other in the biggest of moments in the semifinals of the 2019 SEC Tournament. Both were so eerily similar, a Hollywood movie producer couldn't have pulled off a better look-alike.

Its instances such as those and Turner's competitive nature and willingness to take the big shot that Barnes will ultimately remember the most.

"The one thing he gave us and I can say he's arguably as competitive as any player we've had since I've been here," Barnes said. "And to lose that was a big loss. That alone was a big loss."

Kentucky wasn't the only team that felt Turner's wrath late in games, either.

With the score even and just seconds remaining on the clock against then 20th-ranked VCU in the third place game of the Emerald Coast Classic, everyone on the floor knew who was getting the ball.

That still didn't stop what would unfold next.

Despite multiple defenders looking to take away the passing lane to Turner, the former IMG Academy star broke for the ball and in one fluent motion, released a high-arcing 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of two defenders.

Bottom.

Turns out, it would be his final hurrah to Tennessee. The effects of Turner's ongoing battle thoracic outlet syndrome eventually became too much to handle, making surgery necessary for his future both on and off the court.

"Obviously, he gave everything he had," Barnes said. "I can't explain to you what it's like not to have feeling in your hand and not be able to get the ball up and shoot it the way you want to."

The issues became so severe that they didn't just give Turner difficulties shooting the ball anymore.

Prior to the start of the season, he spent nearly a month teaching himself how to shoot the ball with his left hand. After spending countless hours in the gym daily, Turner would find himself unable to lift his left arm across his chest.

It was at that point that Barnes began to realize that this matter was going beyond the basketball court.

"He came in one time before the season got going and he spent three and a half or four weeks trying to shoot left handed, that's how much it was bothering him at that time," Barnes said. "And even though it was his left arm, he couldn't bring his left arm across him and I think that just shows you the commitment he tried to make."

Turner has been a steady force around the Vols this season, still making regular appearances on the bench and at the practice facility.

While he is no longer able to contribute on the court, his legacy and impact on Tennessee basketball is something that Barnes, his staff and Turner's teammates from over the years cherish.

He may have thought he was doing more harm than good at the end, but Barnes wants Turner to relish in the all of the good that came as a result of his presence.

"I think in his mind he felt that way," Barnes said. "He should be recognized here as much as any player we've had for what he's given to our program."

