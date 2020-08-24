SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Barnes: Tennessee basketball still scheduled to play at Wisconsin to open 2020 season

Jake Nichols

Last December, Tennessee began its home-and-home series with Wisconsin by losing to the Badgers by 20 in Knoxville.

Given Tennessee’s recruiting and offseason improvements, the matchup was thought to be one of the nation’s best this year — Vols versus Badgers at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI.

Then, COVID-19 hit, and with the ripple effects came the Big Ten’s decision to postpone its fall sports to the spring.

For Vols basketball, that left a lingering question— what about their opener against Wisconsin, then scheduled for November 11, 2020?

According to Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, the Badgers quickly provided an answer.

As of now, Tennessee is still set to take on Wisconsin at the Kohl Center, with the same date as before.

The last time Wisconsin and Tennessee played a home-and-home series was in 2000 and 2001, and each team got the win on its home floor.

Wisconsin also won in 2016 when the teams faced off in Hawai’i at the Maui Invitational. 

Overall, the series between Wisconsin and Tennessee is 3-2 in favor of the Badgers. 

Barnes and the Vols will look to even the series this November, on what is now a confirmed tip-off date for two of college basketball’s premiere teams.

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Day Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Notes, What We are Hearing From Tennessee's First Scrimmage and the Recruiting Trail

Notes, What We are Hearing From Tennessee's First Scrimmage and the Recruiting Trail

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Pair of Vols Tight End Commits Among Elite of Elite, Make Inaugural SI99 List

Matthew Ray

Just In: Vols Commit Dylan Brooks Ranked 18th Overall in Inaugural SI99 Football Rankings

Matthew Ray

49ers VP of Personnel: Jauan Jennings "Definitely More Talented than a 7th Rounder"

49ers VP of Player Personnel Adam Peters shares thoughts on Jauan Jennings

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Freshman RB Tee Hodge Turning Heads With 'Unbelievably Professional' Approach Since Arriving on Campus

Tennessee Vols Freshman RB Tee Hodge Turning Heads With 'Unbelievably Professional' Approach Since Arriving on Campus

Matthew Ray

Pruitt: Vols DB's Need to "Improve Consistency & Elevate Their Game" in 2020

Pruitt: Vols DB's Need to "Improve Consistency & Elevate Their Game" in 2020

Matthew Ray

Pruitt: Vols Tight End Austin Pope Could be Ready to Go for Season-Opener

Jeremy Pruitt updates the status of Tennessee tight end Austin Pope

Volunteer Country Staff

Elite Offensive Tackle Amarius Mims Talks Vols, Recruitment Timeline, and More

Elite Offensive Tackle Amarius Mims Talks Vols, Recruitment Timeline, and More

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Pruitt on Reduced Crowd Size: “We've Got to be Ready Whenever the Time Comes.”

Neyland Stadium won't be full this fall; how can the Vols adapt to the change?

Volunteer Country Staff