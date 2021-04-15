Breaking: Tennessee Lands Elite Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Yesterday, Rick Barnes checked off a major recruiting victory in the 2021 class with the addition of 6'11",center Jonas Aidoo. Today, Barnes's hot streak continues as he landed Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, the nation's top power forward in the 2022 recruiting class, but he will be reclassifying to the 2021 class, according to ESPN.

Huntley-Hatfield currently plays at Scotland Campus in Pennsylvania, but he is originally from Clarksville (Tenn.), which was a key draw for the elite prospect. Huntley-Hatfield is rated as the 6th best prospect in the 2022 class, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

If Huntley-Hatfield chooses to reclassify, he will join a loaded group consisting of potential lottery pick Kennedy Chandler, Auburn transfer Justin Powell, Jonas Aidoo, Jahmai Mashack, and Quentin Diboundje Eyobo.

"(it's) just how consistent they were—once they started to develop an interest in me— always giving me good and bad feedback, constructive criticism," Huntley-Hatfield told VR2 on SI in an August interview discussing his interest in the Vols. I always wanted Tennessee as one of my colleges, and they are close to home."