    December 18, 2021
    Breaking: Tennessee-Memphis in Nashville Cancelled

    The Tennessee Volunteers and Memphis Tigers were supposed to square off inside of Bridge Stone Arena at noon ET today, but that matchup has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols inside the Tigers' program, according to the University of Tennessee. 

    Fans were are starting to enter Bridge Stone arena for the highly anticipated clash between the two in-state teams. It remains uncertain if the game can or will be rescheduled, but with Tennessee set to enter conference play in the coming week, the status of this game in 2021-22 looks bleak. 

