Breaking: Vols Land Elite Power Forward Julian Phillips Over Auburn, Others

Tennessee lost a couple of pieces in the post to either graduate or the transfer portal following the 2021 season which was highlighted by an SEC Tournament Championship victory.

Today, Rick Barnes' program improved significantly as they have landed the commitment of elite power forward Julian Phillips.

Phillips, an LSU commitment before Will Wade got fired for cause, just announced his decision live on CBS Sports HQ.

The 6'8", 200lbs power forward from Branson, Missouri is coming off a season that earned him 3rd-team honors at Sports Illustrated All-American.

"Phillips is an elite athlete with a diverse skill set, making him, arguably, the toughest matchup problem for opposing teams this season," Director of Recruiting Jason Jordan wrote. "Quite the feat on a team stocked full of high major Division-I talent. This season, Phillips averaged 10 points, six rebounds and 2.4 assists a game and helped the Lions reach the GEICO Nationals title game."

Phillips will add an immediate presence to Tennessee's post game. The Vols will replace veteran John Fulkerson and promising forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

The recruiting win for Tennessee came over Auburn and the NBA's G-League, which should speak to the caliber of player that Phillips is coming out of the prep ranks.