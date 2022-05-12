Skip to main content

Breaking: Vols Land Elite Power Forward Julian Phillips Over Auburn, Others

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee lost a couple of pieces in the post to either graduate or the transfer portal following the 2021 season which was highlighted by an SEC Tournament Championship victory. 

Today, Rick Barnes' program improved significantly as they  have landed the commitment of elite power forward Julian Phillips. 

Phillips, an LSU commitment before Will Wade got fired for cause, just announced his decision live on CBS Sports HQ. 

The 6'8", 200lbs power forward from Branson, Missouri is coming off a season that earned him 3rd-team honors at Sports Illustrated All-American.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Phillips is an elite athlete with a diverse skill set, making him, arguably, the toughest matchup problem for opposing teams this season," Director of Recruiting Jason Jordan wrote. "Quite the feat on a team stocked full of high major Division-I talent. This season, Phillips averaged 10 points, six rebounds and 2.4 assists a game and helped the Lions reach the GEICO Nationals title game."

Phillips will add an immediate presence to Tennessee's post game. The Vols will replace veteran John Fulkerson and promising forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

The recruiting win for Tennessee came over Auburn and the NBA's G-League, which should speak to the caliber of player that Phillips is coming out of the prep ranks. 

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 1.48.00 PM
Baseball

Watch: Tennessee Baseball Releases Hype Video Ahead of Series With Georgia

By Jack Foster1 hour ago
918E16E6-2F29-4244-9DCA-24E74857453A
Men's Basketball

Kennedy Chandler Receives Invite to Participate in NBA Combine

By Jack FosterMay 11, 2022
USATSI_15149482_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols Transfer Wide Receiver Target Sets Commitment Date, Final Visit

By Matt RayMay 11, 2022
Vols Baseball Head Coach Tony Vitello Talks Tennessee's Midweek. Win Over Bellarmine
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Talks Tennessee's Upcoming Series With Georgia, Win Over Bellarmine

By Jack FosterMay 10, 2022
_09_1905
Baseball

Vols Extend NCAA Home Run Lead, Down Bellarmine 11-5 in Midweek Contest

By Jack FosterMay 10, 2022
C1FE524E-5AAE-4B2C-BDCF-9BA51A8018D7
Recruiting

Top Vols Safety Target John Slaughter Talks Upcoming Visits, Recruitment

By Matt RayMay 10, 2022
USATSI_17454768_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Incoming Lady Vols Freshman Tabbed With Spot on All-America Team

By Jack FosterMay 10, 2022
95444F7A-5E16-4B1A-9506-C952E1DA37BE
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Bellarmine

By Jack FosterMay 10, 2022