Breaking: Vols Land Highly Touted 2023 Big Man J.P Estrella

Tennessee Basketball has landed the commitment of four-star center 2023 center J.P Estrella over Iowa, Syracuse and others. 

Estrella just announced his commitment over on 247 Sports live stream.

Estrella seemed to be leaning Duke early in his recruitment, Estrella never took an official visit to Durham, meaning the Blue Devils were outside looking in on the big man from Maine. 

Listed as a four-star on all major sites, Estrella visited Rocky Top on June 8, and Rod Clark committed 6'11" South Portland native hard that ultimately ended in a commitment. 

For a big, Estrella plays with great touch and has good handles in the frontcourt. Scouts have praised Estrella's passing ability and agility but noted he must grow into his body a little more. 

Still, the (what will be) Brewster Academy product is a great addition to the 2023 class, joining PF Cade Phillips and guard Freddie Dilione. 

Highlights of Estrella in high school are below. 

Video credit: MiddlesexMagicHoops

Photo Credit: On3 Sports

