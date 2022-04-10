Breaking: Vols Lose Forward Huntley-Hatfield to Portal

After submitting his paperwork to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, according to a source, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is officially in the transfer portal this morning, according to Matt Zenits.

The potential star forward and others around him was apparently unhappy about his role down the stretch, despite being heavily involved in the rotation and starting several games, including the SEC and NCAA tournament games.

During a media availability earlier this week, Rick Barnes spoke about handling the transfer portal.

“This year was a special group of guys,” Barnes said. “It wasn't perfect, but we went through times this year where we had to deal with issues. Most of the time it isn't players, it's outsidesources that are in your ears. We can't control that, we can only control what goes on in our locker room. The only way you can control it is when you hear it, you must hit it right in the face which we try to do as much as we can."

Below is a look at Huntley Hatfield’s stats