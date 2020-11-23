SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballRecruiting
Search

Breaking: Vols Mens Basketball Pauses Activities Due to Multiple COVID-19 Positives Including Rick Barnes

Matthew Ray

The Tennessee Men's basketball program is set to kickoff its 2020 season this week, but that is now in jeopardy as Rick Barnes and others around the program have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The University released a statement moments ago: 

The Tennessee men’s basketball program has paused all team activities following multiple positive COVID-19 test results among its Tier 1 personnel, which consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff. The positive test results were detected during routine COVID-19 surveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA and SEC guidelines. The tests that returned as positive were conducted Sunday afternoon, and the program is getting retested today.

Head coach Rick Barnes is one of the individuals who returned a positive test, and he has entered isolation protocol.

The basketball program is following SEC, local and university public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all student-athletes and staff as well as the campus and local community.

An update on the status of this week’s Volunteer Classic games will be provided by Tuesday.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Peach State OL Breaks Down Latest Offer From Tennessee, Recruitment Surge

2021 Peach State OL Breaks Down Latest Offer From Tennessee, Recruitment Surge

Matthew Ray

Pruitt Appears Out of His Depth at Auburn

Jeremy Pruitt made the same, old baffling coaching decisions, especially at quarterback, that saw a winnable game lost. He then spent his press conference compounding all those bad decisions.

Brandon Martin

by

Smoore

Thoughts From the Box: Jekyll and Hyde Performance Costs Vols on The Plains

Thoughts From the Box: Vols No Match for Auburn

Matthew Ray

Auburn DB Weighs-In On 100-Yard Pick Six Against Tennessee

Auburn DB Weighs-In On 100-Yard Pick Six Against Tennessee

Matthew Ray

WATCH: Bryce Thompson snags his first INT of 2020 season

The Vols’ DB made a spectacular play on The Plains.

Jake Nichols

Analysis: Evans Fills an Immediate Need for 2021 Vols

Tiyon Evans is the top JUCO running back in the 2021 cycle, and his build and skill set help fill a need for Tennessee.

Brandon Martin

Top JuCo RB Evans Details Re-Commitment to Tennessee

Top Junior College RB Tiyon Evans Breaks Down his decision to re-commit to Tennessee.

Matthew Ray

Breaking: Vols Land Commitment of Top JuCo RB

https://twitter.com/darealballer_15/status/1330202807656443905?s=21

Matthew Ray

Phillip Fulmer Announces He has Tested Positive for Covid

Matthew Ray

Recruiting Battles: Tennessee-Auburn

Recruiting Battles: Tennessee-Auburn

Matthew Ray