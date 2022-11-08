First-Half Defense, Second-Half Offense Propels Vols to Season Opening Win

No. 11 Tennessee Basketball kicked off their 2022-2023 season on Monday evening against Tennessee Tech inside Thompson Boling Arena.

The Vols won the game in a blowout, defeating the Golden Eagles 75-43 with great first-half defense and incredible second-half offense.

Below are some quick takeaways from a stress-free win to kickoff the season in which Tyreke Key shined.

Pre-Game Notes

–Josiah-Jordan James did not start, as Rick Barnes and the staff continue to limit him due to an offseason knee procedure. While James was limited in the opener, he seemed to be unbothered by the knee.

–Starting five: Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi, Julian Phillips, Olivier Nkamhoua, Uros Plavsic

FIRST HALF: Tennessee 27, Tennessee Tech 16

Vols Shoot Poorly

Last season in the Vols' opener, Kennedy Chandler and company led the Big Orange to 17 made threes–a program record.

This year's season opener was a far cry from that, and it's due to the first half. The Vols lived and died by the three ball offensively in the first 20 minutes, with 21 of 29 shots taken being shot from beyond the arc for Tennessee. Transfer super-senior guard Tyreke Key was the only Vol to be productive from deep, shooting two of four. Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi were the only other Volunteers to make a three-point shot in the first half.

The Vols ended the half 4-21 from three and 9-29 from the floor in general. Tennessee was not the luckiest with getting shots early on, as there were plenty of shots that rimmed out. However, the Vols were undoubtedly cold from the floor in their season debut.

As Vols Offense Struggles, Defense Picks Up Slack

Although the Vols struggled mightily offensively in the first half, Tennessee's defense was tremendous.

It was a tale of two sides of the floor, as the Vols defense suffocated Tennessee Tech all half, especially in the first eight-and-a-half minutes by not giving up a field goal.

The Golden Eagles were only able to muster 16 points in the first half, making a mere four shots from the field while turning the ball over nine times.

Tennessee's offense was far from impressive, but Olivier Nkamhoua, Josiah-Jordan James, Julian Phillips and company were especially solid, with Phillips getting a huge block for an early addition to his freshman highlight reel.

SECOND HALF: Tennessee 48, Tennessee Tech 27

Tyreke Key Continues Heater, Shots Start Falling for Rest of Vols

Tennessee's offense came out of the locker room hot from beyond the arc, as Tyreke Key and Zakai Zeigler seemingly could not miss.

Both guards hit two threes apiece in the first 10 minutes of action in the second half, combining with threes from Jahmai Mashack, Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James to give the Vols seven threes made in halfway through the second half.

Tennessee Tech also vastly improved shooting the ball in the second half, but the Volunteers' hot shooting streak was too much, as it propelled them to a 20-point lead at the first under-12 timeout.

The Vols offense didn't change anything with their frequent movement, the open man just started hitting shots.

Even big man Jonas Aidoo, who nailed a triple with just over eight minutes remaining to give Tennessee a 23-point lead.

Final Thoughts

After the Vols found their offensive footing in the second half, especially from deep, Tennessee coasted to a 30+ point victory over the in-state opponent.

The Golden Eagles had some success on offense, but Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi still came up with a few key steals to prevent any thought of a comeback from Tennessee Tech.

The Vols looked good in the second half, and the potential is clearly there. Uros Plavsic didn't have his best stuff, but I was encouraged by Jonas Aidoo's effectiveness and Julian Phillips' hustle.

This offense, right now, looks to rely solely on the three ball while they wait for a big man to step up offensively down low.

Without it, the Vols will have to shoot well to put up points. The only Volunteer who did that from start to finish was Key, but those who watched see Vescovi, Zeigler and James still have it, and guys such as Mashack, Phillips and even Aidoo can contribute shooting the basketball.

After all, the season is still incredibly young, and the Vols will likely not have a tough test until they head down to Bahamas later in November.

Up Next

The Vols get a six-day break before their second game of the season, when the Volunteers will take on Colorado in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

The game will serve as the trilogy in the series, dating back to 2020. Tennessee has won the first two meetings, 56-47 and 69-54, in Knoxville and Boulder, Colorado, respectively.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Final Stats

Below are the final stats from the Vols' win, including a closer look at their incredible second half showing on offense.

Tennessee Only Stats

Tennessee Second Half Stats

Split Box Stats

Photo Credit: UT Athletics Basketball Communications