For Howard Family and Barnes, Michigan-Tennessee Will Mark Quite a "What If" Scenario

INDIANAPOLIS -- On Saturday inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, all members of the Howard household will be wearing Michigan maize and blue.

But, if not for a change in thought, there could have been one member of the family wearing Tennessee orange on the opposite sideline.

When Michigan coach Juwan Howard's youngest son, Jett, took recruiting visits this offseason, the Wolverines were on his list.

But the 2022 shooting guard also looked closely at Rick Barnes's Tennessee Volunteers.

How close did Jett come to competing against his father and brother in the NCAA Tournament?

"He was leaning towards Tennessee," said Howard on Friday.

The Michigan coach added that his wife was "too damn happy about Tennessee," but reinforced that he "wanted (Jett) to choose the school that was best for his college experience."

Ultimately, family ties won out.

If Jett had chosen the Vols, part of that experience would have included playing for Barnes.

That would have been fine by Howard, who mentioned he has known of Barnes dating back to the days when Howard's Houston Rockets would hold camp at The University of Texas.

Jett's recruitment and Tennessee's play have only improved Howard's view of the Vols, especially in the case of their seventh-year head coach.

"I left impressed," said Howard. "I've watched (Barnes) from afar, how he's turned programs around."

Barnes reciprocated the admiration, calling the Howard's "a beautiful family."

"I get it," said Barnes of Jett's recruitment. "I learned a long time ago blood is thicker than water. If I had a son who was that good, I'd want him to play for me. Who wouldn't?"

On Saturday, that family will go to battle against the vaunted Volunteers -- but it won't just be Juwan, his wife and Jett.

The Wolverines also boast Jace Howard, Juwan's oldest son who is a sophomore guard for Michigan.

And from comments made Friday, it appears Jace is not just going into this game with the "warm fuzzies" that can develop in recruiting.

Instead, he is using the same approach -- revenge -- as Tennessee fans who remember the Vols' Sweet Sixteen loss to Michigan in this same city eight years ago.

"(Jett) was close to choosing them over us," Jace Howard said. "It's a revenge game for me. Definitely something we're all looking forward to."