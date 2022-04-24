Skip to main content

Former Tennessee Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Finds Next Stop

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield was one of four departures for Tennessee men’s basketball this offseason.

Now, the Clarksville native has found his new home.

According to a report from On3 Sports, Huntley-Hatfield will be going to Louisville.

Huntley-Hatfield confirmed the news via Twitter and an Instagram post, writing that his career is “In Gods (sic) Hands Now.”

The move marks a major pickup for first-year coach Kenny Payne, as Huntley-Hatfield appeared in all 35 games as a freshman.

He finished the year with 13 starts and averaged 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting .454 from the field.

He also had 2.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game during SEC play.

Now the Vols have but three spots left to fill, as Indiana State transfer and Clay County alumnus Tyreke Key announced his commitment to the Vols on Saturday.

